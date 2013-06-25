MUMBAI, June 25 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price of 95.10 rupees, yielding 1.9855 percent on the 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed bonds auction, which was higher than Reuters poll forecast of 1.80 percent.

The RBI successfully raised 10 billion rupees ($167.79 million) through the second such bond sale of the series this month.

On Monday, Reuters had reported that India's central bank wants to sell the bonds at a coupon close to current market levels, and preferably not much above 2 percent.

($1=59.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)