MUMBAI, June 19 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 10 billion rupees ($170.17 million) of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bonds on June 25 via uniform price method, it said on Wednesday.

This is the second auction since June 4. The RBI has said it will issue 10-20 billion rupees of inflation-indexed bonds last Tuesday of every month and will exclusively issue these bonds for retail investors from October. ($1 = 58.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)