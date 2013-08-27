BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Aug 27 * India cbank devolves 5.32 billion rupees of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond on primary dealers at auction * RBI says receives 60 bids for 13.92 billion rupees at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * RBI says accepts 23 bids for 4.68 billion rupees at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * RBI says no partial allotment at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * RBI says did not get any non-competitive bids at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * For more details on auction results, see:
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.