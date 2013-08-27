MUMBAI, Aug 27 * India cbank devolves 5.32 billion rupees of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond on primary dealers at auction * RBI says receives 60 bids for 13.92 billion rupees at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * RBI says accepts 23 bids for 4.68 billion rupees at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * RBI says no partial allotment at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * RBI says did not get any non-competitive bids at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-linked government bond auction * For more details on auction results, see: