MUMBAI May 29 The Reserve Bank of India will sell the new series of inflation indexed federal government bonds 2023 using uniform price method, it said on Wednesday.

The RBI will sell 10 billion rupees ($178.81 million) of these bonds on June 4 and the payment will be made on June 5, the central bank said in a release.

These bonds are the first tranche of the total 120-150 billion rupees supply of inflation-linked papers the central bank plans to sell for the full fiscal year ending March 2014. ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)