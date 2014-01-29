Jan 29 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank says receives 44 bids for 9.32 billion rupees at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bond auction.

* RBI says did not accept any bids at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bond auction.

* RBI receives but does not accept 1 non-competitive bid for 2.5 million rupees at 1.44 percent 2023 inflation-indexed government bond sale.