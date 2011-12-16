MUMBAI Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates on hold on Friday, pausing a tightening cycle that had seen it raise rates 13 times since March 2010, as the economy shows signs of weakness even as inflation remains high.

The RBI kept its policy repo rate at 8.5 percent, as expected, two days after data showed November wholesale price index inflation at 9.11 percent, far lower than the 9.73 percent clocked in October. The bank also left the cash reserve ratio at 6 percent. There had been speculation it might cut the ratio to bolster market liquidity.

Following are views of industry officials to the RBI statement:

H.D. KHUNTETA, FINANCE HEAD, RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORP

"It is on expected lines.... It is definitely positive. Already interest rates are very high. Banks are not likely to redo the interest rates. For the borrower, the interest rate remains the same. If RBI, in their next announcement, lower the repo or reverse repo (rate), or improve liquidity by cutting the CRR, then the situation improves. At this time, I don't think there is any fundamental change."

HEMANT KANORIA, CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR, SREI INFRA

"The downside risks to growth is there. I don't see anything dramatic happening in the remaining part of this financial year. With the way the rupee has depreciated in the last three months, the interest costs of liabilities have gone up. Import costs have gone up. So infrastructure costs which is being set up is higher. I don't think this was the right time where RBI allowed the rupee to depreciate. The country is on a drift mode, so everything is drifting. There is no direction.

Government has to control inflation, bring growth rate back, rupee has depreciated substantially so they have to take steps to rectify that. Basically, what I see is, it is now high time the government starts thinking in a very integrated fashion instead of thinking in pockets."

H.M.BHARUKA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KANSAI NEROLAC

"Having done so many increases, not doing anything at this point in time is a right signal. Still inflation is very high. I hope going forward at least it would start reducing. We are still keeping our fingers crossed on inflation. Pressure will continue on corporates on costs. On top of that there is a slowdown in demand so that would further put pressure."

PRAVIN MALKANI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, PATEL REALTY INDIA, A UNIT PATEL ENGINEERING

"The industry was hoping that the interest rates would fall and there would be some impetus again in the real estate sector, by which there would be better demand for housing. The buyers would have entered the market again if the interest rates were cut. It's going to be a status quo for the real estate industry."

BHARAT MODY, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HUBTOWN LTD (FORMERLY ACKRUTI CITY)

"By not opting for a hike, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has signalled that a further rate hike is not the solution for the current problems being faced by the economy. In the next round of the policy measures, we are expecting a cut, at least in CRR (cash reserve ratio), which is needed for the revival of the economy." R. RAMAKRISHNAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BAJAJ ELECTRICALS

"Personally I am disappointed, while I understand the compulsions of RBI, when there is so much gloom and doom around RBI should have cut the CRR (cash reserve ratio) by at least 0.25 percentage points. It would have given a short in the arm to banking and the industry. It would have given the signals to everyone that it is interested in spurring the demand and the domestic production." VARDHAN DHARKAR, CFO, KEC INTERNATIONAL

"The rupee is expected to remain under pressure, which is going to be a critical factor for India going ahead. RBI has done what it can do for the rates, but even at the current interest rates investment would not come in." (Compiled by Equities Team in MUMBAI and NEW DELHI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)