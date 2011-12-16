MUMBAI Dec 16 The Reserve Bank of India
left interest rates on hold on Friday, pausing a tightening
cycle that had seen it raise rates 13 times since March 2010, as
the economy shows signs of weakness even as inflation remains
high.
The RBI kept its policy repo rate at 8.5
percent, as expected, two days after data showed November
wholesale price index inflation at 9.11 percent, far
lower than the 9.73 percent clocked in October. The bank also
left the cash reserve ratio at 6 percent. There had
been speculation it might cut the ratio to bolster market
liquidity.
Following are views of industry officials to the RBI
statement:
H.D. KHUNTETA, FINANCE HEAD, RURAL ELECTRIFICATION CORP
"It is on expected lines.... It is definitely positive.
Already interest rates are very high. Banks are not likely to
redo the interest rates. For the borrower, the interest rate
remains the same. If RBI, in their next announcement, lower the
repo or reverse repo (rate), or improve liquidity by cutting the
CRR, then the situation improves. At this time, I don't think
there is any fundamental change."
HEMANT KANORIA, CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR, SREI INFRA
"The downside risks to growth is there. I don't see anything
dramatic happening in the remaining part of this financial year.
With the way the rupee has depreciated in the last three months,
the interest costs of liabilities have gone up. Import costs
have gone up. So infrastructure costs which is being set up is
higher. I don't think this was the right time where RBI allowed
the rupee to depreciate. The country is on a drift mode, so
everything is drifting. There is no direction.
Government has to control inflation, bring growth rate back,
rupee has depreciated substantially so they have to take steps
to rectify that. Basically, what I see is, it is now high time
the government starts thinking in a very integrated fashion
instead of thinking in pockets."
H.M.BHARUKA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KANSAI NEROLAC
"Having done so many increases, not doing anything at this
point in time is a right signal. Still inflation is very high. I
hope going forward at least it would start reducing. We are
still keeping our fingers crossed on inflation. Pressure will
continue on corporates on costs. On top of that there is a
slowdown in demand so that would further put pressure."
PRAVIN MALKANI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, PATEL REALTY INDIA, A UNIT
PATEL ENGINEERING
"The industry was hoping that the interest rates would fall
and there would be some impetus again in the real estate sector,
by which there would be better demand for housing. The buyers
would have entered the market again if the interest rates were
cut. It's going to be a status quo for the real estate
industry."
BHARAT MODY, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HUBTOWN LTD
(FORMERLY ACKRUTI CITY)
"By not opting for a hike, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India)
has signalled that a further rate hike is not the solution for
the current problems being faced by the economy. In the next
round of the policy measures, we are expecting a cut, at least
in CRR (cash reserve ratio), which is needed for the revival of
the economy."
R. RAMAKRISHNAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BAJAJ ELECTRICALS
"Personally I am disappointed, while I understand the
compulsions of RBI, when there is so much gloom and doom around
RBI should have cut the CRR (cash reserve ratio) by at least
0.25 percentage points. It would have given a short in the arm
to banking and the industry. It would have given the signals to
everyone that it is interested in spurring the demand and the
domestic production."
VARDHAN DHARKAR, CFO, KEC INTERNATIONAL
"The rupee is expected to remain under pressure, which is
going to be a critical factor for India going ahead. RBI has
done what it can do for the rates, but even at the current
interest rates investment would not come in."
