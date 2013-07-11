India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
INDORE, India Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao acknowledged on Thursday that inflation remains high, while also saying curbing inflation remained the central bank's most important task.
Subbarao added the RBI has been able to curtail inflation to some extent in the last two years, in a speech at a village in Indore.
The comments on inflation being high sent benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points to 7.50 percent.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Swati Bhat Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.