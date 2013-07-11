Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao speaks during a business conference in Ahmedabad May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

INDORE, India Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao acknowledged on Thursday that inflation remains high, while also saying curbing inflation remained the central bank's most important task.

Subbarao added the RBI has been able to curtail inflation to some extent in the last two years, in a speech at a village in Indore.

The comments on inflation being high sent benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points to 7.50 percent.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Writing by Swati Bhat Editing by Rafael Nam)