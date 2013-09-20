BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
Sept 20 Inflation will be higher than initially projected over the rest of the year, in the absence of an appropriate policy response, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monetary policy review on Friday.
The central bank unexpectedly raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, but rolled back some of the measures it had implemented to support the battered rupee . (Reporting by Mumbai newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.