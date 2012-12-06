KOLKATA Dec 6 India's headline inflation rate is expected to trend lower during January-March, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told reporters, a month after he had indicated the central bank might ease monetary policy as early as January.

Subbarao was speaking to reporters after the central bank's board meeting in the eastern city of Kolkata.

The headline inflation rate, based on the wholesale price index, rose an annual 7.45 percent in October, the slowest pace in February. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)