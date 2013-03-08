MUMBAI, March 8 India's central bank rejects the
notion that high inflation is the "new normal," Reserve Bank of
India Gov. Duvvuri Subbarao said, noting that many of the
supply-driven causes of Indian inflation can be corrected by
appropriate policies.
"Accepting a new normal for inflation not only has no
theoretical or empirical support, but entails the moral hazard
of policy inaction in dealing with supply constraints," Subbarao
said in the text of a speech to bankers in New Delhi on Friday,
a copy of which was made available to journalists
India's headline inflation remained above 7 percent for the
last three years before falling to 6.6 percent in January and
the central bank, considered a global outlier for keeping
interest rates high despite slowing economic growth, only
resumed cutting rates in January after a gap of nine months.
Some economists have argued that the central bank should
adjust its policies towards an acceptance of persistently higher
inflation.
"The 'new normal' argument ... is that it will be
politically difficult to reverse these entitlement programmes,
they are here to stay, and that India should accept wage-price
pressures as a structural feature and adjust its inflation goal
accordingly," Subbarao said.
He said high growth in wages is not sustainable in the
absence of improved productivity.
"We must recognize that the government does not have the
fiscal capacity to continue entitlements and welfare programmes
at this level. The government's embrace (of) fiscal
responsibility will act as a self-limiting check on the
wage-price spiral," he said.
India is on track to trim its fiscal deficit to 5.2 percent
of GDP in the current fiscal year, a narrowing that several
months ago seemed unlikely, and hopes to cut that further to 4.8
percent of GDP in the fiscal year that starts in April.
