MUMBAI May 6 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao said the central bank needs to 'consolidate'
the positive impact of the fall in inflation, implying further
room for rate cuts was limited.
Inflation is expected to edge up during the second half of
the financial year 2013-14, the governor said in a telephone
interaction with analysts.
India's central bank cut interest rates on Friday by a
quarter point for the third time since January but said there is
little room for further policy easing, disappointing investors
and putting the onus on the government to revive a moribund
economy.
