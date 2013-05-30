AHMEDABAD, India May 30 The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday that retail inflation in India is still high.

India's annual consumer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in April to 9.39 percent, but is still higher than April's headline inflation of 4.89 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)