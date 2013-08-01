CHENNAI Aug 1 Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday it is very important to bring India's inflation down.

India's headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price index, quickened to 4.86 percent in June, compared with 4.70 percent in May.

The annual consumer price inflation picked up in June to 9.87 percent, after slowing for three straight months. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)