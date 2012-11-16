MUMBAI Nov 16 India's inflation rate of 7.5 percent is still high, the central bank governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday, adding the central bank was on alert to manage both growth and inflation.

India's headline inflation rose 7.45 percent in October, data on Wednesday showed, unexpectedly easing to its slowest pace in eight months.

Subbarao was speaking on the sidelines of a banking summit in the western Indian city of Pune.