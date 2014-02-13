MUMBAI Feb 13 India's central bank governor
said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural
products would help curb inflation in the country.
"Inadequate" or "inappropriate" price adjustments in these
areas will mean the central bank has to bear a bigger burden to
combat inflation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan
said at an industry event on Thursday.
India's annual consumer price inflation eased
more than expected to a 24-month low of 8.79 percent in January,
helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)