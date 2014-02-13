MUMBAI Feb 13 India's central bank governor said a moderation in the minimum support prices for agricultural products would help curb inflation in the country.

"Inadequate" or "inappropriate" price adjustments in these areas will mean the central bank has to bear a bigger burden to combat inflation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said at an industry event on Thursday.

India's annual consumer price inflation eased more than expected to a 24-month low of 8.79 percent in January, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhary; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)