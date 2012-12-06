(Updates to add quotes, background)
KOLKATA Dec 6 India's inflation is expected to
trend lower during January-March, the Reserve Bank of India
Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday, a month after he had
indicated the central bank might ease monetary policy as early
as January.
"It (inflation) has come down from its peak, but at 7.50
percent, inflation is still high," he told reporters after the
central bank's board meeting in the eastern city of Kolkata.
"We are expecting that inflation will trend down starting
the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. As we go into our
mid-quarter policy on Dec. 18 and the quarterly policy on Jan.
29, we will take into account the growth-inflation trajectory
and calibrate our monetary policy accordingly."
The headline inflation rate, based on the wholesale price
index, rose an annual 7.45 percent in October, the slowest pace
in February.
The RBI projects WPI at 7.5 percent at March-end, after
revising the projection upwards twice earlier this year.
The Indian central bank, which was a hawkish outlier long
after many central banks began loosening policy, has refrained
from lowering rates following sticky and elevated inflation
since the April rate cut despite slowing growth.
However, pressure from government and industry bodies has
mounted over the last few months to cut policy rates due to the
sharp slowdown in economic growth.
India's services sector, which makes up nearly 60 percent of
economic output, grew at its weakest pace in over a year in
November, an HSBC services Purchasing Managers' Index
, showed on Wednesday.
In the October review of the monetary policy, Subbarao said
there was a "reasonable likelihood" of further easing in the
January-March quarter.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul, writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by
Jonathan Thatcher)