MUMBAI, Oct 15 India's central bank is preparing to launch savings certificates tied to consumer price inflation by early next month in its continued bid to encourage households to diversify away from gold, officials involved with the process told Reuters. The retail debt certificates will be sold at fixed rates based on the consumer price index. They will likely have maturities of 10 years initially, but could later be adjusted depending on demand, these sources said. A detailed announcement could come shortly, said one of the sources. The upcoming launch will be included as part of the country's plan unveiled in May to sell 120-150 billion rupees ($1.94-$2.43 billion) of inflation-linked debt in India this fiscal year. Bonds sold so far have targeted institutional investors and have been linked to wholesale price inflation, with a total of 40 billion rupees sold via monthly auctions. The sources declined to say how much the government would sell in consumer inflation-linked securities, saying it would depend on the appetite from retail investors. "We will do a first round to see how the appetite is and then consider periodicity and frequency of issuance," said one official who is working on the launch. Indian central bank officials had previously said they were planning to sell debt to retail investors based on consumer price inflation, which accelerated to 9.84 percent in September, according to data on Monday, above 6.46 percent for the wholesale price index. India imported a record high 162 tonnes of gold in May, but a slew of measures from the RBI and the government helped the trade deficit narrow to a two-and-a-half-year low in September. However, India is set to enter the peak of the festive season next month when the demand for gold is likely to surge. ($1 = 61.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)