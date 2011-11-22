MUMBAI Nov 22 India's central bank on Tuesday said foreigners can invest in rupee and foreign currency denominated bonds issued by infrastructure debt funds (IDFs) which have been set up as non-banking financial firms.

Foreigners have also now been allowed to invest in rupee denominated units issued by IDFs set up as mutual funds, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification on its website.

The initial maturity of the securities at the time of first investment will be five years with a lock-in period of three years.

For the entire notification, see: here

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)