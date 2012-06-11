MUMBAI, June 11 Reserve Bank of India dollar sales in the foreign exchange market fell in the spot market in April as the central bank preferred to intervene mostly in the forward dollar market, according to bank data released on Monday.

The RBI sold $275 million in April compared with $550 million in March, taking its total intervention in the spot market since the start of September to $20.97 billion.

However, in the forward dollar market, its outstanding dollar sales rose to $3.45 billion in April from $3.23 in March, RBI data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Tony Munroe)