MUMBAI, June 11 Reserve Bank of India dollar
sales in the foreign exchange market fell in the spot market in
April as the central bank preferred to intervene mostly in the
forward dollar market, according to bank data released on
Monday.
The RBI sold $275 million in April compared with $550
million in March, taking its total intervention in the spot
market since the start of September to $20.97 billion.
However, in the forward dollar market, its outstanding
dollar sales rose to $3.45 billion in April from $3.23 in March,
RBI data showed.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; editing by Tony Munroe)