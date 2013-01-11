MUMBAI Jan 11 The Reserve Bank of India net
sold $921 million in the spot foreign exchange market in
November to protect a sharp fall in the Indian currency compared
with $95 million in October.
The central bank data released on Friday also showed that
the outstanding dollar sales in the forward market eased to
$1.35 billion in November from $1.41 billion in October,
indicating that it retired a part of its forward dollar
commitments.
The rupee had moved in a band of 53.61-55.89 to the dollar
in November. The RBI has been selling dollars consistently since
September 2011 to prevent the rupee from weakening sharply.
The Indian rupee was trading weak at 54.7250/7300
to the dollar from Thursday's close of 54.56/57 on soft export
data and government-related dollar buying.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)