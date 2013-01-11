MUMBAI Jan 11 The Reserve Bank of India net sold $921 million in the spot foreign exchange market in November to protect a sharp fall in the Indian currency compared with $95 million in October.

The central bank data released on Friday also showed that the outstanding dollar sales in the forward market eased to $1.35 billion in November from $1.41 billion in October, indicating that it retired a part of its forward dollar commitments.

The rupee had moved in a band of 53.61-55.89 to the dollar in November. The RBI has been selling dollars consistently since September 2011 to prevent the rupee from weakening sharply.

The Indian rupee was trading weak at 54.7250/7300 to the dollar from Thursday's close of 54.56/57 on soft export data and government-related dollar buying. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)