MUMBAI, Feb 11 The Reserve Bank of India net
sold $50 million in the spot foreign exchange market in December
compared with $921 million in November, the central bank said in
its monthly bulletin.
The outstanding dollar sales in the forward market were at
$1.35 billion in December, unchanged from November.
The rupee had moved in a band of 54.26-55.00 to the dollar
in December. The RBI has been selling dollars consistently since
September 2011 to prevent the rupee from weakening sharply.
The Indian rupee weakened to a two-week low on Monday,
dropping for a fourth straight session, as dollar demand from
oil firms and other importers weighed.
The partially convertible rupee closed at
53.8450/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.50/51.
It dropped as low as 53.86, its lowest since Jan. 29.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)