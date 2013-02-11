MUMBAI, Feb 11 The Reserve Bank of India net sold $50 million in the spot foreign exchange market in December compared with $921 million in November, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin. The outstanding dollar sales in the forward market were at $1.35 billion in December, unchanged from November. The rupee had moved in a band of 54.26-55.00 to the dollar in December. The RBI has been selling dollars consistently since September 2011 to prevent the rupee from weakening sharply. The Indian rupee weakened to a two-week low on Monday, dropping for a fourth straight session, as dollar demand from oil firms and other importers weighed. The partially convertible rupee closed at 53.8450/8550 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.50/51. It dropped as low as 53.86, its lowest since Jan. 29. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)