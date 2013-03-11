MUMBAI, March 11 India's central bank net sold $18 million in January in the spot foreign exchange market, which included the sale of $2.057 billion of the greenback and $2.039 billion of buys, it said on Monday.

In December, the central bank had net sold $50 million in the spot.

The outstanding amount of forward dollar sales came down to $12.81 billion in January from $13.49 billion in December, indicating that the Reserve Bank of India retired a part of the deliveries.

The rupee had moved in 53.07-55.38 a dollar band in January. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)