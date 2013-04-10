MUMBAI, April 10 India's central bank net sold $280 million in February in the spot foreign exchange market, which included purchase of $3.02 billion of the greenback and $3.30 billion of sales, it said on Wednesday.

In January, the central bank had net sold $18 million in the spot.

The outstanding amount of forward dollar sales fell to $12.1 billion in February from $12.8 billion in January. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)