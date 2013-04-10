India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, April 10 India's central bank net sold $280 million in February in the spot foreign exchange market, which included purchase of $3.02 billion of the greenback and $3.30 billion of sales, it said on Wednesday.
In January, the central bank had net sold $18 million in the spot.
The outstanding amount of forward dollar sales fell to $12.1 billion in February from $12.8 billion in January. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India