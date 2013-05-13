MUMBAI May 13 India's central bank bought net $820 million in March in the spot foreign exchange market, which included purchase of $3.17 billion of the greenback and $2.35 billion of sales, it said on Monday.

In February, the central bank sold net $280 million in the spot.

The outstanding amount of forward dollar sales fell to $11 billion in March from $12.11 billion in February. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)