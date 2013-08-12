MUMBAI Aug 12 The Reserve Bank of India net sold $2.25 billion rupees in the spot foreign exchange market in June, significantly higher than net sales of $107 million in May, data published by the central bank showed on Monday.

The central bank said net outstanding forward sales stood at $4.9 billion in June, compared with $5.8 billion in May.

The rupee lost 4.9 percent in June after foreign investors sold a net $7 billion in bonds and shares for the month, and ended down 8.6 percent in April-June, its biggest quarterly fall in nearly two years. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)