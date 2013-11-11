MUMBAI Nov 11 The Reserve Bank of India's net sales in the spot foreign exchange market rose to $3.55 billion in September from $2.46 billion in August, according to the central bank data, indicating higher intervention in the currency market.

The net outstanding forward dollar sales was at $9.58 billion as of September compared with $9.05 billion in August showing that the RBI retired some of its forward dollar contracts by taking delivery of the greenback.

The spot FX intervention which was also partially due to the dollar inflows coming through the concessional swap windows opened for banks late-August, helped the rupee to recover from its record low of 68.85 to the dollar on Aug. 28. The rupee gained 5 percent in September, its biggest monthly gain in a year. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, additional reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)