MUMBAI Dec 12 India's central bank
intervened in the forex market in October, for a second
consecutive month, after the Indian rupee came under withering
selling pressure on deepening domestic and global growth
concerns, its monthly bulletin showed on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has always maintained that
it does not target any specific exchange rate on the rupee and
only intervenes to prevent excessive volatility in the foreign
exchange market.
The rupee had fallen to as low as 50.32 per dollar on Oct.
21, and is down nearly 17 percent from its July peak this year.
The unit touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and losing 7
percent in the month, its worst fall in 16 years.
The local currency is the worst performing unit against the
dollar among major Asian peers this year and investors continue
to stay bearish on the rupee, a Reuters poll last week showed.
In fact, India may face its worst financial crisis in
decades if it fails to stem a slide in the rupee, leaving the
central bank with a difficult choice over how to make best use
of its limited reserves to maintain the confidence of foreign
investors.
RBI sold $943 million in October, but did not buy any
dollars, as in the preceding September, where it had sold $845
million dollars and not purchased any, the bulletin showed.
The central bank's dollar sales in September had been its
first after November 2010, RBI data showed.
On a net basis, November 2010 was the RBI's biggest monthly
intervention since June 2009, when it had bought $1.04 billion.
In 2010, the central bank bought a net $1.85 billion,
compared with net sales of $5.8 billion in 2009 when it
intervened to prevent the rupee from depreciating sharply.
At 4:29 p.m. on Monday, the partially convertible rupee
was at 52.64/65 per dollar, 1.15 percent weaker than
its Friday's close of 52.03/04. Earlier in the day, it had
dropped to 52.6850 against the dollar, close to its record low
before being pulled up by possible dollar sales from some
nationalised banks.
