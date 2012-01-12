MUMBAI Jan 12 India's central bank intervened in the forex market in November, for a third consecutive month, in its biggest sale of dollars in over two-and-half years, to arrest a sharp fall in the rupee.

The official figures, which are released with a lag, show the central bank's increasing discomfort with the local unit's sharp decline in recent months.

The RBI sold a net $2.92 billion in November, highest since March 2009, when dollar sales stood at $3.39 billion, according to data from the RBI's monthly statistical supplement released Thursday.

In November, it did not buy dollars, as was the case in the two previous months of October and September. The central bank sold $943 million and $845 million respectively in those two months, the bulletin showed.

The central bank's dollar sales in September had been its first after November 2010, RBI data showed.

During the month of November, the rupee suffered its worst monthly fall in 16 years, plunging nearly 7 percent as persistent dollar demand from importers and portfolio outflows on global risk aversion pounded the local unit.

The rupee had touched a then record-low of 52.73 to the dollar on Nov. 22, according to Thomson Reuters data and the unit's slide subsequently continued to reach a record-low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.

The rupee, which hit its 2011 peak of 43.85 in late July, began to subsequently fall as the local economy began to slow and the global economy hit a rough patch.

The Reserve Bank of India has maintained it would intervene only to smoothen volatility in forex market and without targeting a specific exchange rate on the rupee.

At 2:07 p.m. (0837 GMT) on Thursday, the partially convertible rupee was at 51.80/81 per dollar, 0.2 percent stronger than its Wednesday's close of 51.90/91.

The central bank and the government have taken steps to support the rupee in the past few months.

For a factbox, see (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)