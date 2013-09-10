MUMBAI, Sept 10 The Reserve Bank of India's net sales on the spot foreign exchange market jumped to $5.98 billion in July from a June figure of $2.25 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The central bank said net outstanding forward sales stood at $4.74 billion in July, compared with $4.91 billion in June.

The rupee fell below the psychologically important level of 61 to the dollar for the first time in early July and lost 1.7 percent over the month, its third successive monthly fall, despite cash tightening measures to defend the currency that were unveiled by the central bank on July 15. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Stephen Nisbet)