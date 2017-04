MUMBAI, July 12 The Reserve Bank of India is suspected to have sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 60.10 rupees on Friday to prevent the rupee from slipping much lower, three traders said.

The rupee was trading at 59.74/75 per dollar at 4:48 p.m. (1148 GMT), recovering sharply from the day's low of 60.17. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)