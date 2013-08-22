MUMBAI Aug 22 The Indian central bank is likely selling dollars via state-run banks to prop up the rupee, four traders told Reuters on Thursday.

The partially convertible rupee had touched a new low of 65.56 per dollar earlier in the session but recovered to sub-65 levels tracking gains in the domestic sharemarket.

Traders said the central bank intervention around 64.75 levels, though not very aggressive, has helped the rupee recover to the session high of 64.51. The unit had closed at 64.11/12 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)