MUMBAI Aug 29 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks in late trade on Thursday, to further strengthen the rupee in spot markets, three traders told Reuters.

The central bank had been spotted selling dollars earlier in the session when the rupee tried to breach the 68-per-dollar mark.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 66.50/51 per dollar at 1110 GMT, recovering sharply from the session low of 67.92. It had closed at 68.80/81 on Wednesday.

The rupee had hit a record low of 68.85 on Wednesday but recovered on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India's move to provide dollars directly to oil companies provided relief to the currency. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)