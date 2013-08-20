Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India has simplified rules for investment in shares and debentures of Indian companies listed on a local exchange by non-resident Indians.
The central bank simplified some of the administrative channels for non-residents to invest in shares and debentures, even as these transactions under the portfolio investment scheme would be reported to it on a daily basis, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)