MUMBAI, April 8 Indian companies directly invested $1.9 billion overseas in March, up from $1.7 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday. Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $1.47 billion, from $1.11 billion in February. Investments in equities by companies during the month fell sharply to $217.43 million from $290.87 million in February, while loans fell to $201.87 million from $258.53 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Shamik Paul, Editing by Andy Bruce)