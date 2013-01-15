MUMBAI, Jan 15 Indian companies directly invested $2.57 billion overseas in December, higher than $2.31 billion a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday. Bank guarantees for such investments rose to $1.38 billion, from $1.37 billion in November, though equities fell to $676.30 million from $713.27 million. Loans increased sharply to $517.98 million from $225.85 million, the data showed. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)