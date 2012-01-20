A man drinks next to the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outside its head office in Mumbai April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI India was still exploring options to resolve payment issues with Iran for its oil supplies, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

In 2010, and in response to pressure from Washington, India's central bank scrapped a long-standing clearance mechanism, triggering a scramble by importers to find a new way to pay for Iranian crude.

Indian officials are in Tehran exploring various options to keep paying for Iranian oil, as new U.S. sanctions threaten to derail purchases by Asia's third-largest crude consumer.

