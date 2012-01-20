MUMBAI Jan 20 India was still exploring
options to resolve payment issues with Iran for its oil
supplies, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor of the
Reserve Bank of India.
In 2010, and in response to pressure from Washington,
India's central bank scrapped a long-standing clearance
mechanism, triggering a scramble by importers to find a new way
to pay for Iranian crude.
Indian officials are in Tehran exploring various options to
keep paying for Iranian oil, as new U.S. sanctions threaten to
derail purchases by Asia's third-largest crude consumer.
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)