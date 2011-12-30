MUMBAI, Dec 30 The Reserve Bank of India said it has allowed trading in 2-year and 5-year interest rate futures with immediate effect. The contracts will be on 2-year and 5-year notional coupon bearing Government of India securities, respectively, the RBI said in a statement. These would be settled in cash at expiry by the stock exchanges offering the contracts, it said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)