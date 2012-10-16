MUMBAI Oct 16 India's central bank will intervene in the foreign exchange market if there is "extreme" volatility in the exchange rate, Deputy Governor H. R. Khan said.

Khan was responding to an audience question at a banking conference on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee was trading stronger at 52.83 to the dollar, snapping a two-day fall. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)