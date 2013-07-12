MUMBAI, July 12 The Reserve Bank of India on
Friday asked banks to strictly adhere to customer identification
and anti money laundering rules for walk-in customers when
selling insurance, mutual fund, gold and any other products
above 50,000 rupees ($840).
The central bank added its admonition comes after observing
that some banks were not complying with "know-your-customer"
rules for walk-in customers.
"It is reiterated that banks should meticulously follow the
instructions in letter and spirit and ensure that violations of
the above nature do not recur. Such violations would be viewed
seriously by the Reserve Bank and would involve imposition of
penalties," the RBI said in its release.
($1 = 59.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)