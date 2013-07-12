MUMBAI, July 12 The Reserve Bank of India on Friday asked banks to strictly adhere to customer identification and anti money laundering rules for walk-in customers when selling insurance, mutual fund, gold and any other products above 50,000 rupees ($840).

The central bank added its admonition comes after observing that some banks were not complying with "know-your-customer" rules for walk-in customers.

"It is reiterated that banks should meticulously follow the instructions in letter and spirit and ensure that violations of the above nature do not recur. Such violations would be viewed seriously by the Reserve Bank and would involve imposition of penalties," the RBI said in its release. ($1 = 59.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)