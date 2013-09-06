MUMBAI, Sept 6 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that Value Industries Ltd. from Aurangabad had withdrawn its application for new bank licences in the private sector.

The central bank also added the name of K. C. Land & Finance Ltd. from Chandigarh in the list of applicants, saying the name was not included in the list prepared in July inadvertently.

On July 1, RBI had placed a list of 26 applicants for new bank licences in the private sector on its website. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by John Stonestreet)