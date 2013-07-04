Duvvuri Subbarao speaks at the BRICs finance ministers' news conference during the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

CHENNAI, India The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday not all eligible companies that have applied for bank licenses will be granted one.

Earlier this week, the RBI said it had received 26 applications for new bank licenses.

RBI Governor Subbarao also said an increase in non-performing assets at lenders was a matter of concern, but added that banks were well capitalised, during a media briefing at the conclusion of the central bank's board meeting.

Subbarao also said RBI does not plan to pay interest on the mandatory cash reserves that lenders hold at the central bank. (Reporting by Anupama Chandrasekaran; Editing by Rafael Nam)