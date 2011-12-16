India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it has set up a working group to examine and suggest ways of increasing secondary market liquidity in government bond and interest rate derivative markets.
The working group will comprise representatives from the market and the RBI, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.