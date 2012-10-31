US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 31 The pressure on banking system liquidity is likely to persist for a few more months, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday, a day after cutting the banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 25 basis points.
Subbarao added the cut in the share of deposits lenders must keep with the RBI would spur a reduction in lending rates in the banking sector. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)