MUMBAI Oct 31 The pressure on banking system liquidity is likely to persist for a few more months, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Wednesday, a day after cutting the banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 25 basis points.

Subbarao added the cut in the share of deposits lenders must keep with the RBI would spur a reduction in lending rates in the banking sector. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)