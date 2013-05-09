SRINAGAR, India May 9 The Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday there were no plans to retire foreign exchange forward contracts to meet liquidity shortfall.

The central bank will consider bond purchases through its open market operations and other measures to meet any liquidity shortfall, Subbarao told reporters after the central bank's board meeting. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)