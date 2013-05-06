MUMBAI May 6 The Reserve Bank of India Governor
Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday he expects liquidity conditions
to be less uncomfortable over the next few months due to the
winding down of the government's cash balances as well as the
narrowing gap between deposit and credit rates.
However, Subbarao said liquidity is expected to be in
deficit mode over the next few months, and that the central bank
would prefer it to be in deficit as there are upside risks to
inflation.
In a teleconference with analysts, the central bank chief
also said the RBI does not intervene in forex markets to manage
liquidity.
On Friday, the RBI cut the repo rate by a quarter point for
the third time since January but said there is little room for
further policy easing, and left the cash reserve ratio, or the
proportion of cash banks need to park with the RBI, unchanged.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing
by Jijo Jacob)