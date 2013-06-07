MUMBAI, June 7 India's central bank, frustrated
that heavy bond buying has failed to prod cash-strapped banks to
lower lending rates, is considering cutting back on such open
market operations, several officials with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
Instead, it would lend to banks through its daily funds
window, the officials said.
The Reserve Bank of India is wary that open market
operations (OMOs), where it buys bonds from the secondary
market, is only helping banks to earn profits without stepping
up lending activity, which would spur an economy growing at its
weakest in a decade.
Banks have not fully passed along to borrowers cuts in
policy interest rates, citing the high cost of deposits.
The RBI's OMOs have been a key driver of bond market yields,
with the announcement of such buying usually helping to pull
down yields.
"Banks should work towards mobilising more deposits and not
just wait for RBI to pump in money," said one senior central
bank official with direct knowledge of the matter.
The cash deficit in the banking system has been far above
the RBI's stated comfort zone of about 700 billion rupees for
most of the last year as a deficit-strapped government slowed
spending and as depositors, worried about inflation, withdrew
money from banks to invest in gold and other assets.
While banks have called for more OMOs and a reduction in the
cash reserve ratio, which is the share of deposits lenders must
keep with the RBI, to enable them to lower lending rates, many
in the RBI say banks should be doing more.
"Banks have to work harder towards raising deposits ... they
should sell their excess G-sec holdings, liquidate them and
lend," said another central bank official.
The RBI injected 1.55 trillion rupees ($27.3 billion) into
the banking system through OMOs in the fiscal year that ended in
March but has slowed its purchases since then, holding just two
OMOs in three months despite a cash deficit that is nearly twice
its target level.
The liquidity deficit has stayed within the RBI's comfort
level in only four of the 17 months since the central bank
started easing monetary policy, first by lowering the CRR and
then cutting interest rates.
Since April 2012, the RBI has cut its policy repo rate
by a total of 125 basis points to 7.25 percent. It
has cut the CRR by 200 basis points to 4.00 percent
since January 2012, its lowest in over three decades.
However, most banks have cut base lending rates by only up
to 50 basis points.
A third central bank official said that using the daily
liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) to meet the cash needs of
banks achieves the same purpose as OMOs without incentivising
banks to invest in government bonds as opposed to lending.
"LAF is like permanent money because banks can continuously
roll it over on a daily basis and it also leads to reserve money
growth," the official said.
None of the officials can be identified because they are not
allowed to speak to the press.
Already, the central bank has been infusing nearly one
trillion rupees a day on average since April, indicating the
extent of banks' cash needs.
With government bond yields subdued, inter-bank call money
rates stable and no distress signs among banks, the RBI is not
in a hurry to conduct frequent OMOs.
"There is an internal debate on whether to actively conduct
OMOs or not as easing interest rates and also easing through
quantity, that is liquidity, could be inflationary," the third
official said.
