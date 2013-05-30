BRIEF-Siemens Ltd and Sumitomo Electric get order for HVDC link
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
MUMBAI May 30 The Reserve Bank of India tightened rules for restructuring of most types of assets to bring them in line with global practices, saying that existing "regulatory forbearance" will be removed from April 1, 2015.
Under the new rules, banks must set aside for provisioning 5 percent of the value of a loan that is newly restructured, from 2 percent previously, starting June 1.
Currently, Indian banks do not have to reclassify a performing asset as non-performing after it is restructured.
However, the central bank will not force banks to reclassify loans as non-performing in the event of project delays in the infrastructure and commercial real estate sectors. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust drop on Tuesday * Silver off near one-month high hit in previous session (Updates prices, adds comment) By Arpan Varghese March 29 Gold inched down on Wednesday in the face of a key technical resistance and talks on further rate hikes this year saw the dollar move away from multi-month lows amid rising equities. "A resurgent U.S. dollar, along with higher U.S. yields and equities has taken the momentum out of the gold rally fo