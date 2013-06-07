MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India has
asked all banks to conduct periodic legal audit of all loans
above 50 million rupees ($875.66 million) and re-verification of
all title deeds, until the loan is fully repaid.
The central bank has asked all banks to furnish quarterly
reviews to the audit panel on an ongoing basis, which covers all
aspects of the loan including the course of action from banks to
safeguard against deficiencies, it said in a notification on
Friday.
The RBI's circular comes in the wake of rising
non-performing loans even as economic growth languishes near a
decade low.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)