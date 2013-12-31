MUMBAI, Dec 31 Nine Indian states raised a total of 78.10 billion rupees via 10-year state development loans, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The central bank did not accept any bids at the auction for Haryana state loans. For detailed results of the state loans see: No State Notified Amount Tenor Cut-off Amount Accepted (Years) Yield (bln (bln (PCT) rupees) rupees) 1 Andhra Pradesh 19.00 19.00 10 9.38 2 Goa 1.00 1.00 10 9.35 3 Haryana 10.00 nil 10 - 4 Jharkhand 5.00 5.00 10 9.36 5 Maharashtra 15.31 15.31 10 9.35 6 Tamil Nadu* 10.00 11.79 10 9.41 7 Tripura 2.00 2.00 10 9.39 8 Uttarakhand 5.00 5.00 10 9.40 9 Uttar Pradesh 5.00 5.00 10 9.39 10 West Bengal 8.00 8.00 10 9.40 Total 80.31 78.10 *Govt of Tamil Nadu has retained additional subscription of 1.79 bln rupees over the notified amount (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)